Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Tharali Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Tharali Assembly Constituency (AC No. 5) in Chamoli district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Tharali Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Magan Lal Shah won Tharali constituency seat securing 25931 votes, beating INC candidate Dr. Jeet Ram by a margin of 4921 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tharali constituency were 103033. Of that, 56836 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tharali assembly constituency.