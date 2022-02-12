Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if re-elected

The BJP if re-elected to power in Uttarakhand will constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code soon after its new government is sworn in, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.

The panel will comprise legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders, the chief minister announced on the last day of campaigning for the 70 Assembly seats in the state going to polls on February 14.

The ambit of the committee will cover issues related to marriage, divorce, landed property and succession, he said in a video statement.

"It will be a significant step towards fulfilling the dreams of India's Constitution makers and will realise the spirit of the Constitution. It will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which presents the concept of equitable law for all citizens of society regardless of their religion," Dhami said.

From time to time, the Supreme Court, too, has underscored the need for a Uniform Civil Code and also expressed concern over no steps being taken in this direction, he said.

He said the BJP government in Uttarakhand will derive inspiration for the decision from Goa which has set an example before the country by implementing a common civil code. A common civil code will promote social amity and gender equality besides strengthening women empowerment, Dhami added.

