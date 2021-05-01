Bengal registered 78.32% turnout in final phase: CEO

West Bengal has recorded 78.32 per cent voter turnout in the final and eighth phase of assembly elections, held in 35 constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.
Birbhum registered 84.04 per cent polling, followed by Malda at 81.66 per cent and Murshidabad at 81.04 per cent, Aftab said.
Kolkata reported the lowest turnout at 59.46 per cent, he added.
Polling was held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 11,860 polling stations spread over four districts.
Votes polled in the eight-phase-long elections will be counted on May 2.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010
In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space
The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?
Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake
What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan
RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?