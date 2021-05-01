Bengal registered 78.32% turnout in final phase: CEO

West Bengal has recorded 78.32 per cent voter turnout in the final and eighth phase of assembly elections, held in 35 constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.

Birbhum registered 84.04 per cent polling, followed by Malda at 81.66 per cent and Murshidabad at 81.04 per cent, Aftab said.

Kolkata reported the lowest turnout at 59.46 per cent, he added.

Polling was held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 11,860 polling stations spread over four districts.

Votes polled in the eight-phase-long elections will be counted on May 2.