<p>New Delhi: Days after the Centre warning to X over obscene content linked AI chatbot Grok, the microblogging platform on Sunday admitted its mistake and removed about 3,500 pieces of content, as well as deleted over 600 accounts. </p><p>Insisting that it would comply with Indian laws, the US based social media company also promised the government that in future it won't allow obscene images on its platform.</p><p>Top sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the X has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content, and over 600 accounts have been deleted. </p><p>The action comes amid mounting pressure on Grok from governments worldwide, as regulators intensify scrutiny of the generative AI engine over content moderation, data safety and non-consensual sexually-explicit images that have flooded X over the last few days.</p>.Indonesia temporarily blocks access to Grok over sexualised images.<p>After outrage over the misuse of its artificial intelligence tool Grok, the Centre on January 2, issued a notice to X Corp (formerly Twitter), and asked it to remove and disable “obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit content" from its platform. </p><p>The ministry had also asked the US-based social media firm to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR). </p><p>The IT Ministry had directed that Grok AI, developed by X and integrated on the platform, is being misused by users to create fake accounts to host, generate, publish or share obscene images or videos of women in a derogatory or vulgar manner.</p><p>The ministry said the regulatory provisions under the IT Act and rules were being flouted by the platform, particularly in relation to obscene, indecent, vulgar, pornographic, paedophilic, or otherwise unlawful or harmful content.</p><p>"The aforesaid acts and omissions are viewed with grave concern, as they have the effect of violating the dignity, privacy and safety of women and children, normalising sexual harassment and exploitation in digital spaces, and undermining the statutory due diligence framework applicable to intermediaries operating in India," the IT Ministry had warned.</p><p>Last Sunday, X's 'Safety' handle said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.</p><p>"Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," X had said, echoing the stance taken by Musk on illegal content.</p><p>X is facing a global backlash over misuse of Grok including in Europe and Asia, warning it of consequences if the platform failed to adhere to online safety norms. </p><p>The initial response by X to the Ministry notice, though detailed, was seen as a mere reiteration by the platform that it respects Indian laws and stipulated guidelines, and that India is a big market for the platform.</p><p>In its response, X also outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading posts and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.</p><p>Although that reply was long and detailed, the IT Ministry was of the opinion that it "missed" key information, including takedown details and specific action that had been taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, and to prevent it in future.</p><p>X has now accepted its mistake and told the government that it will comply with Indian laws and regulations, sources said.</p>