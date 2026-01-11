Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

X admits mistake, removes 3,500 pieces of content from platform: Government

Insisting that it would comply with Indian laws, the US based social media company also promised the government that in future it won't allow obscene images on its platform.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 17:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceAIGrok

Follow us on :

Follow Us