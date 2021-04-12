Mahima Chaudhry campaigns for both BJP and TMC

In a bizarre incident, Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry was reportedly seen campaigning for both BJP and TMC in West Bengal.

According to reports, Chaudhry was spotted alongside TMC candidate Madan Mitra in Kamarhati during a roadshow a few days ago.

After campaigning for the TMC candidate, she was reportedly seen urging people to vote for BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta on April 12 at North 24 Parganas.

The West Bengal polls have been witnessing a lot of drama, and this reported stunt by Chaudhry just adds to the list.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee was barred from campaigning by the EC for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.