West Bengal Elections Live: CM Mamata Banerjee to hold three rallies today

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold three rallies today at Balurghat, Harirampur, and Harishchandrapur, starting at 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm, respectively. Meanwhile, the TMC has asked the Election Commission to club the remaining three phases of polling scheduled for April 22, April 26, and April 29 together amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections!
CM Mamata's rally schedule for the day
Pandemic becomes a political weapon in West Bengal polls
The second wave of the Covid-19 infections seems to have become a political weapon for both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP in West Bengal where Assembly elections are underway.
Covid challenges, 'Bangaliana', gender among strategies in Bengal's electoral battleground
The epic electoral 'Battle for Bengal' has seen the two bitter rivals BJP and Trinamool Congress change their poll strategies deftly as they square off against each other in a gruelling, one-and-half-month-long campaign.
TMC demands curtailing West Bengal poll schedule amid rising Covid-19 cases
As the coronavirus pandemic ravages India's health infrastructure, with patients struggling to find hospital beds and basic medicines, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) hassubmitted a memorandum to the West Bengal state election commission requesting them to clubthe remaining three phases together.
