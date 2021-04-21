West Bengal Elections Live: CM Mamata Banerjee to hold three rallies today

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold three rallies today at Balurghat, Harirampur, and Harishchandrapur, starting at 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm, respectively. Meanwhile, the TMC has asked the Election Commission to club the remaining three phases of polling scheduled for April 22, April 26, and April 29 together amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Stay tuned for more updates.