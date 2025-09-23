Auto sales roar as GST 2.0 cuts, Navratri spark record bookings

<p>Bengaluru: Automobile companies have received a phenomenal response from customers for new vehicles, a first in over three decades. On the very first day after the new GST rates came into existence, passenger car leader Maruti Suzuki recorded 80,000 enquiries, and delivered over 25,000 cars. Its deliveries are expected to touch 30,000 shortly, said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. </p><p>“Since 18th September, when we announced additional price reduction (over and above GST), we have received 75,000 bookings, with nearly 15,000 bookings coming in every day—about 50% higher than usual. Demand for small cars has been especially strong, with bookings growing by nearly 50%,” he said.</p><p>He said enquiries remain very high, and the company may even run out of stock for certain variants. Dealers are staying open late into the night to deliver cars to customers. Compared to last year, the overall response has been exceptionally strong.</p><p>Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, HMIL said the auspicious start of Navratri, amplified by the momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, has infused strong positivity into the market. On Day 1 alone, Hyundai Motor India Limited recorded around 11,000 Dealer billings, which is its highest single-day performance in the last five years. </p><p>“This is a clear testament to robust festive sentiment and customer confidence. As one of the first automobile companies to fully pass on the full GST benefits to customers, we are delighted to make our customers’ celebrations even more joyful. Looking ahead, we anticipate sustained festive demand and remain committed to delivering value and excitement to our customers,” Garg added.</p>.Congress free to take credit for GST reforms if they feel people are happy: BJP.<p>The auspicious start of Navaratri on Monday has brought in record retail activity for Tata Motors. Its dealerships opened early and extended their working hours to welcome the festive rush. </p><p>The company has delivered 10,000 vehicles and received over 25,000 enquiries on day 1 of Navratri marking a strong start to the festive season.</p><p>“We are seeing a very enthusiastic response from customers. Following the announcement of the new GST rates, we are passing on the full benefits to our customers, along with attractive festive offers. This has led to a sharp surge in enquiries and bookings, with a noticeable increase in showroom walk-ins, higher conversions, and a growing order book,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.</p><p>Tata Motors received a phenomenal response for its portfolio of passenger cars, especially the popular bestsellers Nexon and Punch. “With a strong pipeline of bookings and scheduled deliveries, we are fully geared to meet the festive demand and are optimistic about setting new records this festive season,” Kamat added.</p>