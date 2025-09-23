Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL plea seeking benefits in govt jobs for displaced Kashmiri Hindus

'These are all policy decisions of the government. We don't want to pass any order'
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 14:28 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtJobsKashmiri Hindus

Follow us on :

Follow Us