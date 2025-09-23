<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday declined to entertain a petition filed by Panun Kashmir Trust seeking parity in age relaxation benefits in recruitment to Group C and D Central government jobs for displaced Kashmiri Hindus. </p><p>"Why should we intervene? These are all policy decisions of the government. We don't want to pass any order. Sorry. Dismissed," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.</p><p>The petitioner filed the plea under Article 32 of the Constitution.</p><p>It contended that while victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 2002 Gujarat riots have been granted such relaxations, Kashmiri Hindus are denied similar affirmative measures. </p>.Supreme Court dismisses curative petition for probe into 'genocide' of Kashmiri pandits.<p>The petitioner submitted that Kashmiri Hindus were forced to flee their ancestral homeland in January 1990, leading to the deprivation of their fundamental rights for over three decades. "Group C Jobs include clerical and operations staff, which are expected to have a high school pass or a graduate. Group D Jobs are for support staff like peons, security guards, etc., for which minimal educational qualifications are required," the plea said.</p><p>The plea claimed that due to the inaction and silence of the police administration and government machinery during the relevant period, Hindus and Sikhs were brutally killed in large numbers, they were forced to migrate from Kashmir, and their properties were dealt with in a manner that the perpetrators wanted to deal with.</p><p>Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in the judgment, while upholding the abrogation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/article-370">Article 370</a>, had, in 2023, recommended the setting up of a commission to investigate and report on the violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s.</p>