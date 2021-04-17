West Bengal election phase 5 live: Polling begins in 45 constituencies amid tight security

Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases. 45 seats across 6 districts are going to polls in this phase, with over 1 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 342 candidates. Follow DH for live updates
Mamata's purported conversation with TMC nominee after Sitalkuchi firing stirs row
A controversy erupted on Friday after the BJP released a purported audio clip in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.
Read more
Valuables worth Rs 1,000 crore seized in polls so far
With the Election Commission (EC) deploying multiple agencies to prevent misuse of money to win votes in the Assembly polls, cash and valuables worth over Rs 1,000 crore were seized in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.
Read more
Polling officials are seen with EVMs and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units before they leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections. Credit: AFP photo
TMC, BJP to fight neck and neck in fifth phase of West Bengal polls
The fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, where 45 seats in six districts will go to polls on Saturday, is likely to witness a neck and neck contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. This becomes evident by the last Lok Sabha elections where the TMC led in 23 of the poll-bound seats and the BJP led in 22.
Read more