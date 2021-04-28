West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kanthi Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kanthi Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 216) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kanthi Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Adhikari Dibyendu won Kanthi Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 19.80% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Uttam Pradhan by 33890 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kanthi Dakshin assembly constituency.