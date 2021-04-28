West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kultali (S.C) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kultali (S.C) Assembly Constituency (AC No 129) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kultali (S.C) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ram Sankar Halder won Kultali (S.C) constituency seat by a margin of 6.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gopal Majhi by 11720 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kultali (S.C) assembly constituency.