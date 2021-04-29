West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kulti Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kulti Assembly Constituency (AC No 282) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kulti Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjal Chatterjee won Kulti constituency seat by a margin of 11.70% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Kumar Poddar by 19488 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kulti assembly constituency.