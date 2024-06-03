Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: Will Jagan get a second term or will TDP-Jana Sena-BJP have their say? Counting to begin at 8 am

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? Track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
In a bid to prevent post-poll violence, the Election Commission (EC) has for the first time decided to continue with the deployment of central forces in some states even after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct period, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.
The states where the central forces would continue to be deployed include Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. (PTI)
As part of poll-related enforcement in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission oversaw the registration of 11,249 seizure FIRs, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Monday. (PTI)
As the lone cosmopolitan city in the state, Vizag boasts of major infra and industries like a sea port, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and the HPCL refinery, contributing to its multicultural character.
With nearly 20 lakh voters, the port city has seven assembly segments with TDP winning four in the 2019 assembly polls.