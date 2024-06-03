Home
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: Will Jagan get a second term or will TDP-Jana Sena-BJP have their say? Counting to begin at 8 am

Hello readers. The results of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections will be declared today, with vote counting slated to start at 8 am, as per the Election Commission. Polling to elect members to the 175-seat Legislative Assembly was held on May 13, alongside the Lok Sabha elections. In the last elections, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP decimated the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, reducing the latter's tally from 117 in 2014 to a mere 23. This time, the YSRCP is facing the NDA—TDP, BJP, and JSP—and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc—INC, CPI, and CPI(M), with exit polls suggesting a win for the NDA. Will Jagan Mohan get a second term or will the NDA have its say? Follow the latest updates on counting day, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST

Central forces to remain in Andhra to prevent post-poll violence

In a bid to prevent post-poll violence, the Election Commission (EC) has for the first time decided to continue with the deployment of central forces in some states even after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct period, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

The states where the central forces would continue to be deployed include Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. (PTI)

16:1603 Jun 2024

More than 11,000 poll-related seizure FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh

As part of poll-related enforcement in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission oversaw the registration of 11,249 seizure FIRs, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Monday. (PTI)

16:1603 Jun 2024

Visakhapatnam as capital: Will YSRCP’s proposal cut ice with voters in Andhra Pradesh?

As the lone cosmopolitan city in the state, Vizag boasts of major infra and industries like a sea port, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and the HPCL refinery, contributing to its multicultural character.

With nearly 20 lakh voters, the port city has seven assembly segments with TDP winning four in the 2019 assembly polls.

Read more

