Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024: Kuppam loyalty test for TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Kuppam: Kuppam Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, the hometurf of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, is witnessing an unprecedented political upheaval as the unshakable loyalty of its residents towards Naidu and his party is being put to the test by the magnetic pull of the incumbent government's welfare schemes.

This tug-of-war between steadfast party loyalties and the tempting promise of populist benefits has left the TDP in a panic, making it desperately re-strategise to hold on to a bastion that is suddenly teetering.

In 2019, alarm bells rang as Naidu's vote share plunged to 55.18 per cent - his worst-ever showing in a place that had handed him resounding mandates since 1989.

The rise of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2014 injected potent competition into this one-sided battlefield, throwing Naidu's supremacy into question and forcing the TDP to brace for a fight of its life in what was once considered a sacrosanct citadel.

As the campaign trail heats up, voices from across Kuppam's villages and mandals reflect a diverse array of perspectives.

Speaking to PTI, auto driver Yogender from Shantipuram Mandal expresses a desire to "give YSR Congress party one more chance," while farmer Vasanthamma from Gudipalli mandala acknowledges a "tough fight between TDP and YSRCP."