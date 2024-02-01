JOIN US
Homeelectionsandhra pradesh

AP CM Jagan in hurry to recruit 6,100 teachers in YSRCP govt's last 60 days, claims TDP's Nara Lokesh

Last Updated 01 February 2024, 04:29 IST

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh has said people will not trust Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as he 'hurries' to recruit 6,100 teachers in the last 60 days of his term in office.

Lokesh's remarks came after the state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to notify District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations to recruit 6,100 teachers, barely a few months before the southern state is set to go for the Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in the state are due this year.

"People will not trust Jagan Reddy as he hurries to hold the DSC examination with 6,000 positions in the last 60 days after ruling for 60 months," Lokesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, said in a post on 'X' on Wednesday.

Lokesh, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is deceiving people and claimed that it will soon be removed from power.

Lokesh further asserted that the TDP and the Janasena -- capable of providing employment to the state's youth -- will assume power after the elections.

