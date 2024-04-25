YSR family feud takes center stage as Jagan Reddy questions sister Sharmila's claims as father's true successor

Hyderabad: As the intense family drama plays out in Andhra politics this poll season, YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said both his sisters are being used by the opposition TDP to target him.
This is the first time when Jagan has questioned the claims of her sister and State Congress chief, YS Sharmila Reddy, as their father YS Rajasekhar Reddy's true political heir and successor.
Addressing a public meeting in Pulivendula of Kadapa district after filing his nomination on Thursday, Jagan asked, "are they who wears a yellow saree, goes to the enemy's home and takes blessings and joins hands with those who worked to erase the legacy of YSR, his successor?"
He said the people have to "decide" the successor of the legendary leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who brought development to Pulivendula and later taken to greater heights by the YSRCP government, "not those who joined hands with others trying to erase his name from the people's minds".
Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, Jagan said, "Unable to face me alone in the political arena, TDP-JSP-BJP is united to conspire against me. Unfortunately, my two sisters (referring to Sharmila and Sunita) are being used as part of their conspiracy,”
He further asked the people to remember who worked to erase the reputation of the late YSR by filing cases and mentioning his name in the chargesheet, post his demise.
“It was Congress which tried to hide the YSR legacy. Congress didn’t even receive as many votes as NOTA did. Further, Congress was responsible for Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation and neglected to include the special category status in the state reorganization act. Will anyone vote for the Congress that has broken the state?” asked Jagan.
He further noted that voting for Congress is like voting for Chandrababu Naidu. “Who will benefit if our votes are divided? It will be Chandrababu Naidu and BJP,” said Jagan.
Expressing gratitude for his home constituents who stood with him during the difficult times, Chief Minister Jagan said, “Pulivendula is resonating with development, trust, and a success story, and it is because of my late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.”
“Pulivendula culture, Kadapa culture, and Rayalaseema culture are the terms thrown at us. It is our culture to be kind and not to give in to threats,” he said.
He added that his government has provided governance without bribes and discrimination. “A medical college has been a long-time dream of the people of Pulivendula. We will start college soon. I didn't assume the role of Chief Minister to accumulate wealth or advance my family's interests. God has bestowed upon me this position to serve the people's well-being. I want my family members to understand the falsehood in the claims that I neglected them after taking office as Chief Minister,” said YSRCP Chief.
Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Jagan gives 'clean chit' to cousin Avinash Reddy
He also gave a ‘clean chit’ to his cousin and party Lok Sabha candidate from the Kadapa constituency Y S Avinash Reddy in connection with the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.
Jagan's sister YS Sharmila, and cousin, Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy have been accusing Avinash of killing Viveka and Jagan of shielding him.
“The people of this district know, who killed my uncle Vivekananda Reddy. Isn't it true that Vivekananda had a second wife? Are the questions raised by Avinash in many interviews not reasonable? Avinash has done nothing wrong, and I strongly believe that, so I gave the ticket for him to contest the election,” asserted Jagan.
The Chief Minister added that they are trying to destroy Avinash Reddy's life. “Our younger sisters have become part of the opposition conspiracy. They are hanging around with those who unfairly defeated Chinnanna (Uncle Vivekananda) in the MLC election. And people should be aware of the opposition’s conspiracy to gain political mileage,” said Chief Minister Y S Jagan.