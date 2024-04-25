YSR family feud takes center stage as Jagan Reddy questions sister Sharmila's claims as father's true successor

He said the people have to "decide" the successor of the legendary leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who brought development to Pulivendula and later taken to greater heights by the YSRCP government, "not those who joined hands with others trying to erase his name from the people's minds".

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, Jagan said, "Unable to face me alone in the political arena, TDP-JSP-BJP is united to conspire against me. Unfortunately, my two sisters (referring to Sharmila and Sunita) are being used as part of their conspiracy,”

He further asked the people to remember who worked to erase the reputation of the late YSR by filing cases and mentioning his name in the chargesheet, post his demise.

“It was Congress which tried to hide the YSR legacy. Congress didn’t even receive as many votes as NOTA did. Further, Congress was responsible for Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation and neglected to include the special category status in the state reorganization act. Will anyone vote for the Congress that has broken the state?” asked Jagan.

He further noted that voting for Congress is like voting for Chandrababu Naidu. “Who will benefit if our votes are divided? It will be Chandrababu Naidu and BJP,” said Jagan.