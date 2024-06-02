Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: BJP crosses half-way mark, NPP ahead in two seats, Congress takes lead in one

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh has already crossed the half-way mark and bagged 10 assembly seats in the state, establishing its lead in 22 others. Meanwhile, the National People's Party is ahead in two seats, and Congress' Chatu Longri is heading towards a victory in Miao constituency.

The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

The fate of 133 candidates sealed in EVMs will be decided today with the final results expected to be out by 11:30 am.

In 2019, the BJP had won 41 seats, JD(U) 7, NPEP 5, and Congress 4.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am.

Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres.

Meanwhile, counting is also under way in Sikkim where the SKM is heading for a thumping victory with a lead in 30 seats at the time of writing.

(With PTI inputs)