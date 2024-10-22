Assam bypolls: Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha files nomination for Dholai

<p>Guwahati/Silchar: Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha on Tuesday filed his nomination from Assam’s Dholai constituency for the upcoming assembly bypolls, a senior official said.</p>.<p>Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, told PTI that only the Congress nominee filed his papers at the District Commissioner's office in Cachar during the day.</p>.<p>The polling will take place on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.</p>.Who is Navya Haridas, software engineer and BJP candidate taking on Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad bypolls? .<p>The last date of filing of nominations is October 25, which will be scrutinised on October 28. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 30.</p>.<p>During filing of the nomination, Purkayastha moved in a procession to the DC office with a huge crowd of party leaders and supporters.</p>.<p>Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders accompanied him.</p>.<p>"The BJP has cheated the people of Barak Valley. Even the labourers of tea gardens are not getting the benefits promised by the party. The people of Dholai will give a befitting reply to the BJP," Borah told reporters.</p>.<p>He asserted that the Congress candidate will win with record votes.</p>.<p>The bypolls will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies, as these seats fell vacant with the representatives winning the Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>Lok Sabha MP and former Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya was the previous MLA of Dholai. </p>