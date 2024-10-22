Home
Assam bypolls: Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha files nomination for Dholai

The polling will take place on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:52 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 16:52 IST
India News Congress Assam Elections Bypolls

