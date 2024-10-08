Assembly Elections 2024 | A duck and a surprise: How AAP performed in J&K, Haryana

<p>The Aam Aadmi Party had a very disappointing show in Haryana where it failed to even get off the mark in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">2024 Assembly elections</a>. However, the party managed to get its first victory in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls as its candidate Mehraj Malik defeated BJP's Gajay Singh Rana by 4,538 votes from the Doda seat. </p><p>The party had independently contested 89 of the total 90 seats in Haryana after failing to strike a pre-poll alliance with Congress. AAP had demanded to be given 9 seats, which was turned down by the Congress.</p><p>The AAP candidates were trailing on almost all the seats behind their BJP and Congress opponents.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Track latest updates on Haryana Assembly election results here</a></em> </p><p>Ahead of the polls, former Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> had said that no party would be able to form government in the state without its support. The party, however, failed to strike a chord with the public. </p>.Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | Ecstacy turns into agony at Congress headquarters as 'shock' result unfolds.<p>As the situation became clear and BJP looked forward to a third term in the state, Kejriwal on Tuesday said the "biggest lesson" of the poll results is that one should never be "overconfident" in the elections.</p>.<p>"Let us see what the results are in Haryana. The biggest lesson of this is that one should never be overconfident in the elections," said Kejriwal addressing a gathering of the AAP municipal councillors.</p><p>"No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough," he added.</p><p>The BJP looks forward to a comfortable win in Haryana, leading in 50 of the 90 assembly seats. The Congress party, on the other hand is leading in 35 seats.

Kejriwal also congratulated the party for the victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Assembly seat and opening its account in a fifth state.

Senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's "revolution" has reached Jammu and Kashmir with the "fantastic win" of Malik.

(With PTI inputs) Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 