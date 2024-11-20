Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Maharashtra, Jharkhand set to vote today
Stakes are very high for a number of regional heavyweights in Maharashtra as the state goes to the polls today in what promises to be a make-or-break election for satraps like Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Amid anticipation of the voting, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde got himself in a soup for allegedly distributing cash to voters in Palghar. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a "note jihad" jibe at Tawde. The stage is also set for the second and final round of the electoral battle in Jharkhand on Wednesday, in which the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition will seek to retain power in Jharkhand, while the BJP-headed NDA will try to wrest it. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am.
All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20. Polling will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm. In Jharkhand, voting is also expected to begin at 7 in the morning.
22:5219 Nov 2024
'Hit me or shoot me, Anil Deshmukh will not die,' former minister vows to 'teach BJP a lesson'
A day after he sustained serious injuries on his head in an incident of stone-pelting in Nagpur, former home minister Anil Deshmukh vowed to teach BJP a lesson even as the saffron party claimed that the incident was a political stunt by the NCP (SP) leader.
Congress urges EC to take action against BJP's Vinod Tawde over 'cash-for-votes' allegations
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi used Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hai toh safe hei' (if one stands united, then they will be safe) slogan to attack the BJP.