Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Maharashtra, Jharkhand set to vote today

Stakes are very high for a number of regional heavyweights in Maharashtra as the state goes to the polls today in what promises to be a make-or-break election for satraps like Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Amid anticipation of the voting, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde got himself in a soup for allegedly distributing cash to voters in Palghar. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a "note jihad" jibe at Tawde. The stage is also set for the second and final round of the electoral battle in Jharkhand on Wednesday, in which the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition will seek to retain power in Jharkhand, while the BJP-headed NDA will try to wrest it. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am.