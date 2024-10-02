Home
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Campaigning in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi visits rural family in Sonipat village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mounted his attack on the Congress, saying it kept every matter important for the country entangled, as he hit out at the opposition party over several issues including reservation. Making a strong appeal to people to vote back the ruling BJP to power in Haryana in the October 5 polls, Modi said Congress's politics is limited to false promises whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Haryana, had food with a rural family after making a brief halt at a village in Sonipat district. According to a minute-long video shared by the party on Tuesday, Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, is welcomed by the women of the house who sing traditional welcome songs. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 03:08 IST

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Haryana, had food with a rural family after making a brief halt at a village in Sonipat district.

According to a minute-long video shared by the party on Tuesday, Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, is welcomed by the women of the house who sing traditional welcome songs.

A case has been registered against 30 residents of Ukhra village here in connection with an alleged attack on two revenue officials, police said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a team of district administration razed several structures built on government land using bulldozers.

Union minister Amit Shah has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Maharashtra to resolve internal differences ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state.

An organisation where workers function in different directions never succeeds, BJP sources quoted Shah as telling a party gathering in Mumbai on Tuesday.

