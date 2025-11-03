<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Agiaon Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Agiaon, constituency number 195, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Agiaon polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Agiaon constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Agiaon in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Agiaon was won by Manoj Manzil (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 48,550 votes. Manoj Manzil polled 86,327 votes while the nearest rival, Prabhunath Prasad (JD(U)), secured 37,777 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Agiaon vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Prabhunath Prasad (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 52,276 votes. Prabhunath Prasad defeated the nearest rival Shivesh Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 14,704 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>