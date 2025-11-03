<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Amarpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Amarpur, constituency number 159, is in the Banka district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Amarpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Amarpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Amarpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Amarpur was won by Jayant Raj Kushwaha (JD(U)) by a margin of 3,114 votes. Jayant Raj Kushwaha polled 54,308 votes while the nearest rival, Jitendra Singh (INC), secured 51,194 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Amarpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Janardan Manjhi (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 73,707 votes. Janardan Manjhi defeated the nearest rival Mrinal Shekhar (BJP) by a margin of 11,773 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>