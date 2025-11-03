<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Arrah Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Arrah, constituency number 194, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Arrah polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Arrah constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Arrah in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Arrah was won by Amrendra Pratap Singh (BJP) by a margin of 3,002 votes. Amrendra Pratap Singh polled 71,781 votes while the nearest rival, Quyamuddin Ansari (CPI(ML)L), secured 68,779 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Arrah vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mohammad Nawaz Alam (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,004 votes. Mohammad Nawaz Alam defeated the nearest rival Amrendra Pratap Singh (BJP) by a margin of 666 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>