<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Arwal Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Arwal, constituency number 214, is in the Arwal district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Arwal polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Arwal constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Arwal in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Arwal was won by Maha Nand Singh (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 19,950 votes. Maha Nand Singh polled 68,286 votes while the nearest rival, Dipak Kumar Sharma (BJP), secured 48,336 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Arwal vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ravindra Singh (RJD) won the seat by securing 55,295 votes. Ravindra Singh defeated the nearest rival Chitranjan Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 17,810 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>