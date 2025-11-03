<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Asthawan Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Asthawan, constituency number 171, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Asthawan polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Asthawan constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Asthawan in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Asthawan was won by Jitendra Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 11,600 votes. Jitendra Kumar polled 51,525 votes while the nearest rival, Anil Kumar (RJD), secured 39,925 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Asthawan vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Jitendra Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 58,908 votes. Jitendra Kumar defeated the nearest rival Chhote Lal Yadav (LJP) by a margin of 10,444 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>