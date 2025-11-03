<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Aurangabad Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Aurangabad, constituency number 223, is in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Aurangabad polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Aurangabad constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Aurangabad in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Aurangabad was won by Anand Shankar Singh (INC) by a margin of 2,243 votes. Anand Shankar Singh polled 70,018 votes while the nearest rival, Ramadhar Singh (BJP), secured 67,775 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Aurangabad vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Anand Shankar Singh (INC) won the seat by securing 63,637 votes. Anand Shankar Singh defeated the nearest rival Ramadhar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 18,398 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>