<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bagaha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bagaha, constituency number 4, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bagaha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bagaha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bagaha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bagaha was won by Ram Singh (BJP) by a margin of 30,020 votes. Ram Singh polled 90,013 votes while the nearest rival, Jayesh Mangalam Singh (INC), secured 59,993 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bagaha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Raghaw Sharan Pandey (BJP) won the seat by securing 74,476 votes. Raghaw Sharan Pandey defeated the nearest rival Bhishm Sahani (JD(U)) by a margin of 8,183 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>