<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bahadurganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bahadurganj, constituency number 52, is in the Kishanganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bahadurganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bahadurganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bahadurganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bahadurganj was won by Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi (AIMIM) by a margin of 45,215 votes. Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi polled 85,855 votes while the nearest rival, Lakhan Lal Pandit (VIP), secured 40,640 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bahadurganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Md. Tauseef Alam (INC) won the seat by securing 53,533 votes. Md. Tauseef Alam defeated the nearest rival Awadh Bihari Singh (BJP) by a margin of 13,942 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>