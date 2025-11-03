<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bankipur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bankipur, constituency number 182, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bankipur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bankipur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bankipur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bankipur was won by Nitin Nabin (BJP) by a margin of 39,036 votes. Nitin Nabin polled 83,068 votes while the nearest rival, Luv Sinha (INC), secured 44,032 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bankipur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Nitin Nabin (BJP) won the seat by securing 86,759 votes. Nitin Nabin defeated the nearest rival Kumar Ashish (INC) by a margin of 39,767 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>