<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Barhara Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Barhara, constituency number 193, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Barhara polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Barhara constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Barhara in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Barhara was won by Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP) by a margin of 4,973 votes. Raghvendra Pratap Singh polled 76,182 votes while the nearest rival, Saroj Yadav (RJD), secured 71,209 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Barhara vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Saroj Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 65,001 votes. Saroj Yadav defeated the nearest rival Asha Devi (BJP) by a margin of 13,308 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>