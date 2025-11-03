<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bathnaha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bathnaha, constituency number 24, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bathnaha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bathnaha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bathnaha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bathnaha was won by Anil Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 46,818 votes. Anil Kumar polled 92,648 votes while the nearest rival, Sanjay Ram (INC), secured 45,830 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bathnaha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Dinkar Ram (BJP) won the seat by securing 74,763 votes. Dinkar Ram defeated the nearest rival Surendra Ram (INC) by a margin of 20,166 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>