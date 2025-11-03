<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Begusarai Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Begusarai, constituency number 146, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Begusarai polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Begusarai constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Begusarai in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Begusarai was won by Kundan Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 4,554 votes. Kundan Kumar polled 74,217 votes while the nearest rival, Amita Bhushan (INC), secured 69,663 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Begusarai vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Amita Bhushan (INC) won the seat by securing 83,521 votes. Amita Bhushan defeated the nearest rival Surendra Mehata (BJP) by a margin of 16,531 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>