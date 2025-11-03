<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Belaganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Belaganj, constituency number 232, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Belaganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Belaganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Belaganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Belaganj was won by Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 23,963 votes. Surendra Prasad Yadav polled 79,708 votes while the nearest rival, Abhay Kushwaha (JD(U)), secured 55,745 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Belaganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 71,067 votes. Surendra Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Sharim Ali (HAM(S)) by a margin of 30,341 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>