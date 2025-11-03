<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Belsand Constituency Details</h3><p>Belsand, constituency number 30, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Belsand polling and counting dates</h3><p>Belsand constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Belsand in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Belsand was won by Sanjay Kumar Gupta (RJD) by a margin of 13,685 votes. Sanjay Kumar Gupta polled 49,682 votes while the nearest rival, Sunita Singh Chauhan (JD-U), secured 35,997 votes.</p><h3>How did Belsand vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Sunita Singh Chauhan (JD-U) won the seat by securing 33,785 votes. Sunita Singh Chauhan defeated the nearest rival Md. Nasir Ahamad (LJP) by a margin of 5,575 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>