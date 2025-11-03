<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Benipatti Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Benipatti, constituency number 32, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Benipatti polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Benipatti constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Benipatti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Benipatti was won by Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP) by a margin of 32,652 votes. Vinod Narayan Jha polled 78,862 votes while the nearest rival, Bhawana Jha (INC), secured 46,210 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Benipatti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Bhawana Jha (INC) won the seat by securing 55,978 votes. Bhawana Jha defeated the nearest rival Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP) by a margin of 4,734 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>