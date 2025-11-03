<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bhabua Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bhabua, constituency number 205, is in the Kaimur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bhabua polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bhabua constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bhabua in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bhabua was won by Bharat Bind (RJD) by a margin of 10,045 votes. Bharat Bind polled 57,561 votes while the nearest rival, Rinki Rani Pandey (BJP), secured 47,516 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bhabua vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Anand Bhushan Pandey (BJP) won the seat by securing 50,768 votes. Anand Bhushan Pandey defeated the nearest rival Pramod Kumar Singh (JD(U)) by a margin of 7,744 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>