<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Bhore Constituency Details</h3><p>Bhore, constituency number 103, is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Bhore polling and counting dates</h3><p>Bhore constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Bhore in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Bhore was won by Sunil Kumar (JD-U) by a margin of 462 votes. Sunil Kumar polled 74,067 votes while the nearest rival, Jitendra Paswan (CPI(ML)L), secured 73,605 votes.</p><h3>How did Bhore vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Anil Kumar (INC) won the seat by securing 74,365 votes. Anil Kumar defeated the nearest rival Indradev Manjhi (BJP) by a margin of 14,871 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>