<p>New Delhi: An umbrella body of Dalits and tribals has unveiled a 20-point charter of demands that the parties fighting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly election</a> should commit to while seeking support of the marginalised. The demands include the elimination of discrimination, Rs 5,000 crore entrepreneurship fund, scholarship for higher education abroad, and proportional reservation in outsourced jobs in government.</p><p>The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR), in its report 'Bihar: What Dalit Want', which accommodates demands for the Scheduled Tribes too, also demands proportionate representation in the media sector, and support for qualified lawyers from SC/ST for study and exposure to equip them for positions in the High Court.</p><p>Another demand is for an enactment of a law to ensure population proportionate non-lapsable annual fiscal allocation for SCs and STs in State schemes, plans and budgets. </p>.Chirag casts his net wide across Bihar's Dalit votebank.<p>It also highlights the displacement of a large number of Dalits and tribals due to the building and construction of large infrastructure projects such as highways and demands that the government rehabilitate and provide compensation, enabling these people to settle in a dignified manner.</p><p>It also urges parties to declare population proportionate candidates of SC/STs for the Bihar elections. According to the Bihar Caste Survey 2023, it said the SC/STs deserve 52 seats — 48 for SCs and four for STs — against the existing 40 reserved seats.</p><p>NACDAOR chairman Ashok Bharti said whether it is education, health, or employment, Dalits are completely marginalised in Bihar, and they are against the <em>status quo</em>. “Dalits are impatient and moving towards change. However, I cannot say which way they would go,” he said.</p>.Does Bihar have a Dalit vote bank?.<p>The confederation has demanded the formation of a high-powered committee under the Chief Minister to advise and monitor schemes for the rapid social, educational and economic development of SCs, STs and extremely backward classes (EBCs).</p><p>Steps need to be taken to end discrimination against SCs and STs in promotions and posting, it said, while adding that all government recruitments and promotions should ensure proportional reservation for SCs and STs in line with the Bihar Caste Survey.</p><p>It suggested the enactment of Dr Ambedkar Educational Inclusion Scheme to bridge the educational divide between SCs, STs and other social groups. SC and ST women should be given free and residential education and provided with full scholarships and fellowships to pursue higher studies, including PhD.</p><p>Another suggestion from NACDAOR was a provision for 200 annual scholarships for SC/ST youth to pursue higher studies abroad. A monitoring committee headed by the Patna High Court Chief Justice should be set up to prevent atrocities against Dalits and tribals.</p><p>A Rs 5,000 crore SC/ST entrepreneurship fund should be set up to promote entrepreneurship, contracting, and other business-related skills and entrepreneurial livelihood among youth.</p><p>Considering the extreme social, educational and economic backwardness of Musahar/Bhuiyan and other marginalised SC communities, it said the government must formulate an accelerated development plan for them.</p>