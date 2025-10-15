<p>The BJP on Wednesday night released its third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, reports news agency <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>The party has fielded Bina Devi from Kochadhaman seat and Sanjay Pandey from Narkatiaganj. </p> .Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD mocks Prashant Kishor for not contesting Bihar polls, says Jan Suraaj party has already accepted defeat.<p>According to the list, Satish Kumar Yadav will contest from Raghopur, and Bharat Bind from Bhabua.</p><p>Murari Paswan will join the fray from Pirpainti, an SC seat, while Ashok Kumar Singh will contest from Ramgarh assembly constituency.</p><p>With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for a total of 101 seats.</p> <p>Earlier today, the party released its second list fielding singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat, while former IPS officer Anand Mishra will be contest from the Buxar seat.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>