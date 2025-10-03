<p>New Delhi: Describing election observers as "beacons of democracy", the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission-of-india">Election Commission </a>(EC) on Friday asked those assigned for Bihar Assembly elections and a clutch of bypolls in other states to remain "fully accessible" to parties, candidates and voters for the redressal of their grievances.</p><p>Addressing a meeting of 425 officers who were appointed general, police and expenditure observers, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said they are the "eyes and ears" of the EC while asking them to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs and ensure their strict and impartial compliance.</p>.Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Election Commission appoints 470 officers as observers for upcoming polls.<p>He said they were "beacons of democracy" and that they should visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the EC for the convenience of the voters. They were instructed to remain fully accessible to parties, candidates, and voters for the redressal of their grievances, a statement said.</p>.<p>According to the EC, 425 officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers and 80 officers from IRS/IRAS/ICAS and other services attended the meeting, which also saw the presence of Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.</p><p>These observers will be deployed in constituencies in Bihar as well as in Budgam and Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir), Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Dampa (Mizoram) and Nuapada (Odisha). </p><p>The EC deploys central observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and the powers conferred on it by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to watch the conduct of elections in a constituency. The observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the EC for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed. </p><p>The EC has said with their seniority and long experience in the administrative services, general and police observers assist the poll body in the conduct of free and fair polls while expenditure Observers are appointed to observe the election expenses incurred by candidates.</p>