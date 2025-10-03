Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Central observers are 'beacons of democracy', says Election Commission

The observers work under the control and discipline of the EC for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 13:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 13:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionBihar AssemblyCentral observersBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us