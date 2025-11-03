Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Completely wrong': Asaduddin Owaisi rejects vote-split charge

AIMIM has put up 24 candidates in Bihar; in the last elections, the party won five seats and damaged the prospects of Congress and RJD in several other seats.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 03:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 03:53 IST
CongressIndia PoliticsBiharRJDAsaddudin OwaisiBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us