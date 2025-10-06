<p>Election Commission to announce Bihar Assembly election schedule at 4 PM on Monday, October 6. </p><p>The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. </p><p>In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, with the BJP holding 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents.</p><p>Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities.</p><p>The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>The electoral contest in Bihar is largely expected to be a direct fight between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders meet at Tejashwi’s house, seat-sharing formula 'within couple of days'.<p>The EC completed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar on September 30, 2025, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.</p><p>The total number of electors in poll-bound Bihar have come down by nearly 47 lakh to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday from 7.89 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list carried out by the Election Commission.</p><p>The final figure has, however, increased by 17.87 lakh from 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on August 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters.</p><p>While 21.53 lakh new electors have been added to the draft list, 3.66 lakh names have been removed from there, resulting in a net increase of 17.87 lakh.</p><p><em>With agency inputs</em> </p>