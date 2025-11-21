<p>Tremors were felt across West Bengal including Kolkata and parts of northeast as an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=earthquake">earthquake </a>of magnitude 5.7 hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s Narsingdi on Friday, the IMD said.</p><p>The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in Bangladesh at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.</p><p>Several people were seen coming out on the streets in Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati as a precautionary measure, <em>PTI </em>reported. </p><p>Scared residents rushed out of their homes in Dhaka as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed, <em>Reuters</em> reported quoting witnesses. </p>