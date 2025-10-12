Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: FIR lodged for MCC violation during Prashant Kishor's campaign in Tejashwi's constituency

According to Hajipur Deputy Superintendent of Police Subodh Kumar, the FIR was lodged at Raghopur Police Station of Vaishali district, though Kishor was not named as an accused.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 12:21 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 12:21 IST
India NewsmccBihar Assembly Elections 2025

