<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>gears up for Assembly Elections, RJD leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> on Thursday announced that the party will bring an act where every family in the state will have a member with a government job, if his party comes to power. </p><p>The Act will be brought within "20 days of formation of the new government," Yadav said at a press conference.</p><p>Taking a jibe at NDA, he said they were unsuccessful in providing government jobs to the youth in 20 years. The leader added that he had promised government jobs in the last elections too, further mentioning that during the brief period when he was in power, five lakh jobs were provided.</p><p>"I had promised government jobs in the last assembly polls as well. During my brief stint in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five-year term," he said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Decoding state’s electoral journey through changing political landscapes: 2010, 2015, 2020 — and the road to 2025.<p>Yadav, who is seen as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's de facto chief ministerial candidate, has repeatedly described the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> government as a "copycat," noting that several populist measures in recent months appeared to have taken a cue from the RJD leader's earlier poll promises.</p><p>Ahead of the Novemner elections, there are rumours that Tejashwi Yadav will be contesting from two seats. </p><p>Tejashwi, the elder son of party chief Lalu Prasad has been winning from his family bastion of Raghopur for the last two terms and is eyeing a hat-trick.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>