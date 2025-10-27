<p>The electorate in Bihar is set to vote in the Assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM and RLM, will jointly contest in all the 243 constituencies, the Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, VIP and Left Parties, will see contests among its constituents in a few seats. </p><p>Based on factors such as prominent candidates, key leaders, incumbent and former ministers and celebrities in the fray, history of close contests and landslide victories in the 2020 elections, and regional caste dynamics, here are some key constituencies to look out for in the first phase of polling.</p><p>Polling will be held on November 6, 2025, in 121 constituencies.</p><p><strong>Raghopur (Vaishali district)</strong></p><p>A family bastion of Lalu Yadav's clan, Raghopur has a strong Yadav demographics. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, won the seat in 2015 and 2020. </p><p>He is facing Satish Kumar Yadav of the BJP and Chanchal Singh of the Jan Suraaj. Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost to Tejashwi in in the last two elections, had pull off a major upset to Lalu Yadv's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in 2010.</p><p>Key candidates:</p><p>Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) </p><p>Satish Kumar Yadav (BJP) </p><p>Chanchal Singh (Jan Suraaj) </p><p><strong>Mahua (Vaishali district) </strong></p><p>RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav has thrown his hat into the election ring from the constituency after having won the seat in 2015. After being expelled from the RJD, Tej Pratap is contesting the election from his outfit Janshakti Janata Dal. He will face Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD, who is the incumbent MLA, and Sanjay Singh of the NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party. </p><p>This seat, which is Yadav-dominated and also has a significant SC-Muslim demographics, is likely to see a triangular contest. The intra-Yadav family feud is expected to play out in the run-up to the polling day. </p><p>Key candidates:</p><p>Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD) </p><p>Sanjay Singh (LJP) </p><p>Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal) </p><p><strong>Hasanpur (Samastipur district) </strong></p><p>Tej Pratap Yadav won the seat in 2020 as an RJD candidate. Before that, the constituency was held by Raj Kumar Ray of the Janata Dal (United) for two straight terms. The seat is set to see a direct fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan as Raj Kumar Ray is contesting on the JD(U) ticket against Mala Pushpam of the RJD.</p><p>Key candidates:</p><p>Mala Pushpam (RJD) </p><p>Raj Kumar Ray (JD(U), (incumbent minister) </p><p><strong>Alinagar (Darbhanga district) </strong></p><p>The constituency in the Mithilanchal region is in news after the BJP announced popular folk singer Maithili Thakur as its candidate. The youngest candidate in the Bihar poll fray, Maithili will face RJD's Binod Mishra, who was the runner-up in the 2020 elections. The constituency had been an RJD stronghold for many years until 2020 when Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mishri Lal Yadav won the seat. The celebrity singer's entry into the fray has added a new dimension to the contest this time where 'upper' caste-OBC dynamics is likely to come to the fore. </p><p>Key candidates:</p><p>Maithili Thakur (BJP) </p><p>Binod Mishra (RJD) </p><p><strong>Tarapur (Munger district) </strong></p><p>Traditionally a JD(U) stronghold, this time, the seat has been given to BJP as part of the seat-sharing pact. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary contesting from here this time, has made it a prestige battle to watch out for. Tarapur, which has a large presence of Kushwaha, Yadav, Muslim and SC voters, has seen straight fights between RJD and JD(U) in the past. JD(U)'s winning streak here since 2010, has made the party dominant here. This time, the party has given the seat to BJP. </p><p>Key candidates:</p><p>Samrat Choudhary (BJP) </p><p>Arun Kumar (RJD) </p>