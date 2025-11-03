Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Liquor shops near state border in UP's Deoria to remain closed from November 4

Polling in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 14:50 IST
closedBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us