‘I will file at least 100 cases’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Harsh Mander's complaint

Sarma had alleged earlier that Mander and others visited the state when the NRC was being updated and spoiled the entire process.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 14:19 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaNRCHarsh Mander

