<p>Khumtai, Assam: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Saturday said he would file "at least 100 cases" against writer and social activist Harsh Mander after the latter filed a police complaint against him over alleged hate speech targeting Bengali-speaking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a>.</p>.<p>He accused Mander of "destroying" the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in the state.</p>.<p>"Who is Harsh Mander? I have seen many like him," Sarma said on sidelines of a programme at Khumtai in Golaghat district.</p>.<p>Mander had reportedly filed a complaint at Hauz Khas police station in Delhi against Sarma over the latter's public statements that purportedly "promote hatred, harassment and discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam".</p>.<p>"He has filed one case against me. Just see, I will file at least 100 cases against him now as I have the necessary materials for it," Sarma said.</p>.<p>Holding Mander responsible for "destroying" the NRC in the state, the chief minister added, "If I was there (in authority) then, I would have taught him a lesson." Sarma had alleged earlier that Mander and others visited the state when the NRC was being updated and spoiled the entire process.</p>.<p>"During the NRC updating process, they created false kin of people to enter names of ineligible applicants and individuals like social activist Mander were the brains behind it," he alleged.</p>.<p>The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019, with total 3,11,21,004 names included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, though it is yet to be notified.</p>