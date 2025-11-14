<p>The BJP-led NDA alliance is set to register a clean sweep in the Bihar Assembly Elections with all the alliance partners giving a stellar performance. One of the biggest winners to emerge from the polls was Chirag Paswan led-Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leading in 20 of the 29 seats it contested. </p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-election-results-2025-live-breaking-news-updates-nitish-kumar-jdu-nda-tejashwi-yadav-lalu-prasad-yadav-counting-constituency-data-winning-trailing-lead-wins-prashant-kishor-vip-mukesh-sahani-amit-shah-bjp-nda-mahagatbandhan-india-bloc-rahul-gandhi-highlights-counting-day-updates-top-seats-contest-trends-reaction-live-coverage-3796749">Track latest updates on Bihar Assembly Elections here.</a></em></p><p>Among the alliance partners, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, the LJP had to bargain hard to get 29 seats and the young leader proved his mettle with an impressive strike rate. </p><p>Chirag had more than just the polls at stake as he had to prove himself worthy of his father's legacy. Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent Dalit leader of Indian politics, passed away five years ago. The pictures of Chirag being thrown out of his father's official residence were everywhere and the party was divided into two factions after his father Pashupati Kumar Paras rebelled. </p>.Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: From 'NIMO to Nehru ji watching,' netizens have a field day with memes.<p>While BJP did not initially favour Chirag, and he was left out of the NDA fold in the 2020 assembly elections, Chirag maintained his support for BJP. The Union minister has now famously declared himself Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Hanuman.'</p><p>As per the Election Commission website, LJP candidates were leading in Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Mahua, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Rajauli, and Gobindpur seats. </p><p>Prominent candidates who were leading included Raju Tiwary, the party's state unit president, from Govindganj; Amit Kumar from Belsand and Sangita Devi from Balrampur.</p><p>Among the other alliance partners, BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party, leading in over 90 seats while JD(U) was leading in over 80 seats. HAM and RLM were leading in 5 and 4 seats respectively out of the 6 each they contested. </p>